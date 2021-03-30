WHO and China 3.30.2021

So where did covid come from?

A joint World Health Organization and China study indicates that the transmission of the virus from bats to humans passed through another animal. They say it is extremely unlikely that the spread came from a laboratory leak, as some have speculated.

The team studying the origins of covid are proposing further study in every area except one. They are not going to pursue research of a laboratory leak. China is reportedly extremely sensitive about any suggestion that it is to blame for the pandemic.

The Chinese are not explaining why Chinese were forbidden to travel from Wu han, where the virus started, to other parts of China. But they were allowed to travel from Wu han to Italy and the United States.

That report is expected to be made public today.