SLO Co Covid Update 3.30.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department out with its Monday report on coronavirus in the county. They say there were only 31 new positive cases in the county over the 3-day weekend.

The city of San Luis Obispo again leading the way with 12 new cases. Seven cases reported in Atascadero, five in Paso Robles and one each in Creston and Templeton.

Right now 4 people in the county are receiving hospital care. Only one is intensive care. No deaths were reported.

So far, 255 people with coronavirus have died in the county, although covid did not necessarily cause their death. They may have had coronavirus when they died of heart disease, or cancer or other ailments. More on that in a moment.

If you’d like to get tested or get a vaccine, you’re encouraged to contact the county health department through their website, emergencyslo.org.