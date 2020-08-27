Wildfires 8.27.2020

The skies have cleared as firefighters get the upper hand on fires in Monterey county. Just south of Big Sur, Rennett reports some progress on the Dolan fire. The fire is now 15% contained. So far it’s burned 20,000 acres.

The Dolan fire reportedly destroyed a wildlife sanctuary for California condors. Some of the birds are missing, which concerns scientists. No word how many structures have burned.

The River fire just south of Salinas is now 58% contained. It’s burned 48,424 acres.

The Carmel fire is now 55% contained. It’s burned 6,700 acres. That includes 35 homes.

The fires in northern California much more severe. The SCU Lightning Complex fire has burned 367,000 acres. It’s 30% contained.

The LNU Lightning Complex fire has burned 360,000 acres. It’s 33% contained.

The CZU Lightning fire has burned 81.000 acres. It’s only 21% contained.