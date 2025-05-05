Winners Announced For Atascadero 9th Annual Tamale Festival 5.05.2025

The 9th annual Tamale Festival hit downtown Atascadero this past weekend, with the city reporting over 140 vendors in attendance. The city has announced the winners for its various contests:

Best overall tamale went to Super Tamales from San Jose, California.

Best traditional tamales went to Super Tamales as well.

Savina’s Gourmet Tamales from Santa Maria is the winner of the gourmet tamale contest.

For the tamale eating contest, 1st place for 12 & over went to Aspen Martin.

And for 11 & under, the winner was Roman Leon.

The Tamale Festival will return to Atascadero in 2026 on May 1st and 2nd.