Winter Wreath Workshop in Templeton 11.13.2025

A Winter Wreath Workshop will be held in Templeton Saturday, November 22nd from 2 to 4 pm.

Celebrate the cozy seasons with learning how to craft your own stunning, preserved, natural wreath. Everything to create a wreath is included in this workshop, including seasonal dried flowers, foliage, textures, a ribbon, and of course step-by-step guidance so you can design your unique wreath. No experience is necessary.

Classes are 75 dollars, fit for ages 12 and up, and will include light refreshments. You can sign up online using the link found at: templetoncsd.org.