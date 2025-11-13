New Parking Lots May Be Approved For SLO County Airport 11.13.2025

As the San Luis Obispo county airport continues to expand and see increased traffic, there have been periods where its parking facilities reach full capacity.

An item on the next board of supervisors agenda proposes the construction of two new additional parking lots, adjacent to the existing public parking area. These will provide additional parking during peak periods, special events, and construction-related closures of existing lots.

The total estimated cost of construction for the two lots is $960,000. The project will not impact the county’s general fund, with funds taken from the airport enterprise fund balance.

This item will be discussed by the county board of supervisors in its meeting on Tuesday, November 18th.