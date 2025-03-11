Woods Humane Society Offering Free Pet Vaccinations in March 3.11.2025

PR_Pet-Vaccination-Month-Clinics_2025_FINAL

Woods Humane Society announced they will be holding a pet vaccination clinic later this month.

This free clinic will be held at both its Atascadero and San Luis Obispo locations on March 22nd. This is in partnership with Petco Love’s National Pet Vaccination Month. Woods aims to vaccinate more than 200 pets through this effort.

In order to qualify for free vaccines, pets must be six weeks or older, healthy, and owned. Appointments must be made in advance at: spayslocounty.com.

Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux said: “We hope SLO county pet parents will make an appointment and take advantage of the free and low-cost resources to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”