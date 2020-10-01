WWII Photos & Letters Returned to Family 10.01.2020

Atascadero police returned to a San Luis Obispo family letters written by a soldier to his wife during World War II. When police investigated an individual in the possession of stolen property in a storage unit, they recovered a box with old letters written by the soldier serving in the US Army. Atascadero officer Kristian Wood, who is also a veteran of the US Army, tried to locate the family.

The soldier’s name was John Lucas, Sr. The letters, written between 1940 and 1945, were sent to his wife Henrietta, and son, John Jr., who were living in San Luis Obispo. The box included numerous letters, and photographs as well as a Western Union money transfer receipt given to Lucas when he wired money home to Henrietta.

Officer Wood learned from an online veteran community that another son, Lawrence Lucas, lived in San Luis Obispo. Lawrence had no knowledge of the letters his father wrote to the family during the war. Lawrence and a sister, Teresa, met with officer Wood and were fascinated to see the letters and photos. Neither one had any idea how the family had lost them.

Officer Kristian Wood was commended for his dedication and follow-through in returning the historical family letters to their rightful owners.