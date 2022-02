Gung Hay Fat Choy.

Today is the first day of the Chinese new year. The year of the tiger.

The tiger is the king of all beasts in China. The zodiac sign tiger is a symbol of strength and braveness. Many Chinese kids wear hats or shoes with a tiger image for good luck.

The luckiest zodiac signs in the year 2022 are the ox and the goat. But 2022 is the year of the water tiger. It’s a prosperous year due to the tiger’s auspicious signs. If you lived in Taiwan, the year of the tiger may be a concern.