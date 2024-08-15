1st Day of School For Most County School Districts

Today marks the first day of school for Paso Robles, Shandon, Coastal, San Luis Coastal, and Lucia Mar’s school district.

Members of the public are advised to drive carefully during the early morning and afternoon hours, and be on the lookout for children traveling to and from school. Prepare accordingly for increased traffic.

A reminder that this year, Georgia Brown has been moved to the previous Lewis middle school campus, with Lewis Flamson middle school housing all of the district’s 7th and 8th graders.

Construction on Creston road continues as part of the corridor project. Be sure to pay attention to posted signs, slow for the cone zone, and drive carefully.

Templeton school district’s first day will be next week on Tuesday, August 20th.