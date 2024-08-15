Elderly Woman Kidnapped & Found in Paso Robles 8.15.2024

Early Monday morning, an elderly woman was reported missing to the Kings county sheriff’s office.

Witnesses said she was last seen getting into her car with an unknown male at the Tachi Palace casino resort. The male was later identified as 33-year-old Dustin Lemaster.

Deputies used her cell phone locator to track the woman down to Paso Robles, where she was found in her vehicle. Outside the car was Lemaster.

Officers arrested Lemaster and booked into the Kings county jail on charges including kidnapping, extortion, and elder abuse. His bail is set to 240 thousand dollars.