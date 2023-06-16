2nd Annual Veterans’ Car Show This Weekend 06.16.2023

The Atascadero Elks Lodge is hosting the Second Annual Veterans’ Car Show this Sunday, June 18th from 9am to Noon at the Atascadero Elks Lodge at 1516 El Camino Real.

All Veterans will receive a free breakfast burrito for attending. Breakfast burritos will be available for purchase for non-Veterans for $10.

The owner of each vehicle entered into the car show will receive one vote in the “Participant’s Choice Contest” for their favorite vehicle in the show.

Awards will be given to the top three finishers.

The Inaugural Veterans’ Car Show in 2022 featured seventy-two vehicles and over 200 community members came out to

participate.