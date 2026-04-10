2nd Candidate Announces Campaign For Paso Robles District 2 Seat 04.10.2026

A second candidate has announced they will be running for the Paso Robles city council district 2 seat, currently occupied by council-member Chris Bausch.

Michael Massey announced he will run for the seat in November. Massey said his platform will be centered on “housing, industry, infrastructure, and accountability.” Massey’s website for his campaign said “district 2 deserves a council member who shows up, listens, and puts our neighborhood first. This isn’t about politics – it’s about getting real things done for the people who live here.”

Massey has listed further details of his four campaign promises on his website as well, citing that “housing is the most pressing issue in our area because it directly impacts affordability, economic stability, and the ability of people to live and thrive in the community they serve.”

Robert Simoni is the only other candidate who has filed for district 2; council-member Bausch has not yet announced a reelection campaign.