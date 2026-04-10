Templeton CSD Community-Wide Yard Sale 04.10.2026

Clutter to Cash 2026 Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District will be holding a “Clutter to Cash” community wide yard sale Saturday, April 25th starting at 8 am.

Residents of the Templeton CSD can register their yard sale for free online, due Monday, April 20th. Registered addresses will be compiled into a community shopping map, making it easy for buyers to find sales. Instead of throwing away unwanted appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, and more, consider donating or selling them to someone in need.

Official yard sale maps will be available starting Friday, April 24th at noon online. Printed copies can also be found at the Templeton CSD office, Recreation department office, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, and Upscale Resale.