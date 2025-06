County public works will continue work on Stagecoach road, about 1 mile south of the junction of the US 101 and TV Tower road.

During this time, Stagecoach road, about 1 mile from the top of the Cuesta Grade road, will be closed to through traffic.

Work will start today, and go through tomorrow, June 3rd.

The project is a part of storm recovery efforts.

Storms in 2023 caused slip-outs along portions of Stagecoach road.