PG&E Awards Grants to Local Restaurants 7.30.2025

Central Coast Restaurant Grants announcement

PG&E announced they have awarded $5,000 grants to restaurants from the California restaurant foundation and the PG&E corporation foundation to help with equipment upgrades, workforce training, and other improvements.

Twenty-six restaurants across the central coast have received these grants, with 15 in San Luis Obispo county. These include California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles, Barbecue Paso Robles, il Cortile Ristorante, and the Alchemists’ Garden in Paso Robles.

The grants were made available to restaurant owners with fewer than five locations, and less than 3 million dollars in revenue.