3 Injured in Crash in Cholame 03.02.2022

A head-on collision injured three people Tuesday morning.

According to CHP the collision happened at the intersection of Highways 41 and 46 in Cholame around 10:52 am.

CHP reports that two people sustained moderate injuries. Another person had minor injuries. The patients were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash initially blocked the westbound lane of Hwy 46.

CHP, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and CAL FIRE SLO were among the agencies responding to the crash.