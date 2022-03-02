Sound Off – Wed 03/02/2022 – Dr. Michael Busler, Austin Ruse & Sharon McKeeman

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Economist Dr. Michael Busler.

*Austin Ruse of the Center For Family & Human Rights. For more information about the Center For Family & Human Rights, go to their website: https://c-fam.org/.

*Sharon McKeeman of Let Them Breathe. For more information go to their website: https://www.letthembreathe.net/.