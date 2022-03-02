9 Arrested on Suspicion of Human Trafficking in SLO 03.02.2022

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Tuesday that nine people were arrested in connection to Operation Reclaim & Rebuild, an annual statewide operation focused on combatting human trafficking in southern California.

The D.A. says the San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, in its fourth year of participating in the operation, made nine arrests for three different offenses between February 6th and February 12th.

William Feland, Luis Gonzalez, and Robert Walls, Jr. will be arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on March 24th for contacting a 13-year-old minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

Joseph Armas, Alex Lopez, Neil Miller, and James Wormley will be arraigned on June 1st for solicitation of prostitution.

Two unnamed individuals were arrested for pimping and are part of ongoing investigations. Other agencies assisted The SLO County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, including the SLO County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations & Special Victim’s Unit, CHP’s Investigative Services Unit, & the FBI field office in Santa Maria.