3 Killed in Crash Near Lompoc Identified 06.08.2023

The three people killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc Tuesday have been identified by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office as 48 yr. old Adelina Cortez Olea, 47 yr. old Zeferino Chavez Martinez, and 28 yr. old Rosalva Chavez Cortez, all from Santa Maria.

The women were in a car that the California Highway Patrol says crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevy truck in the northbound lanes south of Constellation Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

The driver of the truck, identified as a 52-year-old Lompoc man, and his passenger, a 19-year-old man also from Lompoc, were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officers said.

CHP says drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash at this time and it appears everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the CHP’s Buellton office at (805) 688-55/51.