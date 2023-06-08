Templeton Concerts in the Park Start Next Week 06.08.2023

The Templeton Community Services District has announced the 2023 Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series.

The summer concert series will take place Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park, June 14th through August 23rd.

Kicking off the concert series on June 14th will be the Joy Bonner Band, with a mix of rock, soul, and funk. The concerts are free to attend and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The community is encouraged to bring their family and friends to Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets. No dogs are permitted.

In addition to the concert each week, there will be vendors with food and beverages available for purchase in the park.

For additional information, go to templetoncsd.org