3 Mexican Spider Monkeys Arrive at Charles Paddock Zoo 2.18.2025

The city of Atascadero announced that three young Mexican spider monkeys are the newest residents to join the Charles Paddock Zoo.

These young monkeys are just under a year old, and will be joining the zoo’s current longtime resident spider monkey, Izzy, who is about 45.

A release by the zoo says spider monkeys are an endangered species, found in parts of Mexico and Central America.

The spider monkey habitat at the zoo has also been given a new paint coating, with MGP Paintings acting as the new sponsor for the spider monkey habitat at the zoo.