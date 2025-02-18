Solo Vehicle Incident on Chimney Rock Rd Involving Hazardous Material 2.18.2025

CHP has released a statement of a solo vehicle with hazardous materials incident that took place yesterday morning.

CHP says a Bakersfield resident was driving a Peterbilt on Chimney Rock road, towing a trailer containing powdered limestone.

Due to the vehicle’s unsafe speed, the driver was unable to slow the vehicle enough for a curve in the roadway, prompting it to break traction from the asphalt. CHP says the vehicle overturned and spilled its powdered limestone and diesel fuel into an embankment.

Chimney Rock road was closed for about four hours while the vehicle was recovered, and the hazardous materials were cleaned up.

The driver, 29-year-old Luis Hernandez Lopez, received only minor injuries.