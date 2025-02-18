Protecting What Matters 02.18.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*SLO County Undersheriff Chad Nicholson – Sheriff’s Rodeo on May 10th. History and purpose of the SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo. Events and how it fosters community spirit and togetherness. How proceeds of the Sheriff’s Rodeo benefits the community.

*Mike Brown, Director of Government Affairs, COLALB. 3CE patronage, questionable accounting and the gas-fired battery plant bait and switch. Current reality of the SLO County Budget and next steps in the Paso Water Basin JPA saga. Government “coercion” of its citizens, emerging issues and the COLAB Annual Dinner on March 27th.