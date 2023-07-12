3 Paso Hotels Under Construction For Tourism 07.12.2023

Construction is underway for the Marriott Residence Inn off South Vine street, after a year of site grading.

The Marriot is one of three hotels under construction to accommodate Paso Robles Wine Country tourism, according to community development director Warren Frace.

The other two hotels are River Lodge Motel and Hotel Ava, both under construction.

The city expects to have one hotel under construction every year until 2030. Travel Paso says tourists historically spend more than 355 million dollars each year when visiting Paso Robles.

The River Lodge Motel near Target is expected to finish its renovation by the end of 2023, and the Marriot and Hotel Ava are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.