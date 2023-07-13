Supervisors Approve Decommissioning Report Funds 07.13.2023

During its most recent meeting, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors voted unanimously to allow PG&E to set aside 2.5 million dollars in funds for a decommissioning report for Diablo Canyon.

The report will analyze the environmental impact of shutting down Diablo Canyon, which is part of a dual paths PG&E has been on for the power plant.

One path sees a license renewal for Diablo Canyon, and the other sees a decommission for the power plant. PG&E has previously been granted billions of dollars in funds by the California state legislature to allow Diablo Canyon to stay open until 2030.

Recently there have been challenges to Diablo Canyon staying open in federal and state court, however, over public health safety concerns.

The environmental impact report must be completed just in case the Nuclear Regulatory Commission does not allow Diablo Canyon to stay open, and expects the final report to be completed in July of next year.