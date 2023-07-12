SLO Co Community Foundation Announces Grant Recipients 07.12.2023

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo county is pleased to announce the recipients of the Disaster Recovery Grants, aimed at supporting nonprofits affected by storms and floods in the region this year.

The grants totaled 70 thousand dollars, given to organizations that demonstrated significant damages and losses as a result of the disaster.

Organizations among the recipients include: City Farm SLO, Central Coast Parks Association, San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, and San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue.