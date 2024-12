San Miguel Christmas Parade Flyer 2024 3

San Miguel’s 34th annual Christmas light parade is set for next Saturday, December 21st.

The parade starts at 6 pm on Mission street in San Miguel, and festivities continue at the fire station with an opportunity to meet Santa Claus. Toys for kids & hot chocolate will be available for all.

For those looking to participate in the parade, you can apply online at: sanmiguelcsd.org, or find an application at the San Miguel fire station.