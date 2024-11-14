40th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner in Paso Robles 11.14.2024

The 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner in Paso Robles is coming up on the 28th at Centennial park.

From 12 to 2 pm, this event will offer a free Thanksgiving meal to dine in or to go for individuals or families. Dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes & gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, yams, salad, cranberry sauce, pie, and beverages.

The Thanksgiving dinner is made possible exclusively through donations and volunteers, though they still need more volunteers this year.

You can visit: thanksgivingforpasorobles.com to volunteer or donate.