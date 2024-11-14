Atascadero Fall Festival This Weekend 11.14.2024

Atascadero’s fourth annual Fall Festival will take place this weekend, going from Friday through Sunday at the sunken gardens.

Friday’s event will be from 4 to 10 pm, and Saturday and Sunday’s will be from 12 to 10 pm. This free-admission event includes a carnival, over 40 bands on two stages, and over sixty food and merchant vendors.

Entertainment this year features Mad Caddies, the Molly Ringwald Project, Brass Mash, Carbon City Lights, Vibe Setters, and more. Presale all-you-can-ride wristbands for the carnival are available online until tonight at 10 pm.

For guests 21 and up, the Suds at Sunken Gardens Boutique Styled Beer and Wine Festival will also feature over 12 breweries, ciders, wineries, and spirit companies.

Also featured this year is a free shuttle on Saturday from Paso Robles to Atascadero: pickup locations include the Allegretto Vineyard Resort, and the Paso Robles event center main parking lot.

Enjoy this year’s Atascadero Fall Festival. For more information go to: www.AtascaderoFallFest.com.