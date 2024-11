Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

*John Peschong discusses the huge shift in voters in CA to Trump, the rejection of Newsom’s pet propositions and the votes in LA and Oakland against light on crime district attorneys.