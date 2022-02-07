Controlled Burns Near Cambria 02.07.2022

A series of prescribed burns are scheduled to begin on today in Cambria.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo county says 250 piles of overgrown vegetation will be removed.

CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Dennis O’Neil says, “We plan to conduct these burns with as little smoke impact to the surrounding homes and communities as possible. It is going to require multiple days of low intensity burning over the next couple months to achieve that”.

The burn schedule will run through the spring of this year, and it will be based on current weather conditions.

CAL FIRE engines will be onsite during burn operations to keep the flames from getting out of control.