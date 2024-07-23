Protecting What Matters 07.23.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Ashley Wilken, Senior Wealth Manager, The Rice Partnership. Analysis of the financial markets heading into year-end and the Presidential election. The Delaware Statutory Trust opportunity. Investment opportunities as Millennials and Gen Z’ers begin thinking about retirement.

*Dan Dow, District Attorney, San Luis Obispo County. Crime in CA & the importance of Proposition 36 on the November ballot. Will the Supreme Court decision in Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson reduce homelessness? Public integrity, Major Fraud and Human Trafficking in SLO County.