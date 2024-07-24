Double Fatal Crash on Highway 46 East 7.24.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement of a double fatal collision that occurred in the early morning hours of July 23rd.

Just after midnight, a driver of a 2020 hyundai was traveling westbound on the 46 east just behind a tractor trailer combination.

CHP says the driver then veered into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass the tractor trailer combination. The driver then collided head-on with a 2005 ford F350. The driver and passenger of the hyundai both suffered fatal injuries, while the driver of the ford F350 suffered major injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision. CHP also says that both identities of the deceased are being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the ford F350 was identified as Grant Mckenzie of San Diego.