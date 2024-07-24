Evacuation Orders & Warnings For The Lake Fire Cancelled 7.24.2024

All previous evacuation warnings and orders related to the Lake Fire have been lifted as of yesterday afternoon.

Residents who were previously evacuated are now encouraged to return to their home, but to take caution. Officials recommend that residents drive safely, call 911 if they come across fire or any other emergency, visit the ready SBC website for more information about ash cleanup, report damaged utilities, and report damages to private property.

The Lake Fire was last reported to be at 90% containment in the early morning hours of July 22nd.