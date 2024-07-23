Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For MGP Painting Atascadero Location 7.23.2024

MGP Coats announced there will be a grand opening celebration for its newest facility in Atascadero.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 8800 El Camino Real just behind Dan’s Barber Shop at 4 pm.

The event is supported by the Atascadero, Paso Robles, Templeton, and San Luis Obispo chambers of commerce. MGP Coats provides advanced coatings solutions for industrial applications across the central coast and central valley.

The release announcement says the new facility in Atascadero will enhance their production capabilities, and help meet the growing demand for high-quality coating solutions.

The ceremony will include guided tours of the new facility.