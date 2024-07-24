New Superintendent For Templeton School District Beginning Work in August 7.24.2024

The Templeton school district selected its new superintendent, Dr. Edd Bond, in May of this year.

Officially, he will begin his position in August. Bond has worked in public education for 28 years, and served in the U.S. Army for six years. He has obtained a degree in Business Administration from CSU Long Beach and educational administration from CSU Dominguez Hills, and has obtained a Doctor of Education in educational leadership from University of Southern California.

He has previously worked as an elementary school teacher for nine years, as a teacher and administrator with the Compton unified school district for 16 years, and an administrator for other districts for over 11 years.

Bond’s goals include “Ensuring Templeton is meeting the academic and social emotional needs of all of its students,” as well as “[working] with staff and the community to get the word out about all of the amazing things happening” in the school district.