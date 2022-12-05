61st Annual Christmas Light Parade 12.05.2022

The Paso Robles marching band performed at the 61st annual Christmas parade Saturday night.

Umberto Serra directs the Bearcat band. He says the band wore plastic ponchos and were able to handle the inclement weather.

NCI Affiliates decorated their float Saturday afternoon at their worksite. Janet Lopez put finishing touches on the float which transported the Grinch in a sleigh.

The rain didn’t dampen the holiday spirit Saturday night at the 61st annual Paso Robles Christmas parade.

Vine Street Victorian Christmas is coming up Saturday night in Paso Robles.

The band will kick off that event.