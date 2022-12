Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. One of the issues on the agenda, the Spaceport.

Tomorrow night, the council will discuss working with Cal Poly on their Spaceport designation applications.

The council will also discuss ADU’s tomorrow night, Accessory Dwelling Units.

You can hear the meeting live on KPRL beginning at 6:30.