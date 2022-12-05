Other Stories This Monday 12.05.2022

Tomorrow thousands of acres of federal ocean leases off our coast line will be auctioned off for floating wind development. Congressman Salud Carbajal says, “I am excited that we are now a few days away from the first-ever offshore wind lease sales on the west coast.”

Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth yesterday, after working to complete construction on a space station. They landed last night at a site in the Bogi desert in northern China. The Chinese built their own space station after they were excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to objections by the US. That’s because their space program is closely tied to the People’s Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling communist party.