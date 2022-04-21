A Tale of Two Congressman 04.21.2022

Congressman Salud Carbajal introduced Congressman Jimmy Panetta to north county democratic leaders at a neighborhood park along Turtle Creek Drive in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon. The “Meet and Greet” event attracted about sixty local Democrats.

Redistricting by state officials moves Salud Carbajal’s 24th Congressional District south out of the North County. The 19th Congressional District moves south from Monterey County to absorb the North County. That new 19th District extends from Atascadero north to San Jose, Santa Cruz and Monterey County. The incumbent representing most of that area is Congressman Jimmy Panetta, although Panetta says 55% of the 19th District voters are new to his current district.

Several dozen North County Democrats attended the “Meet and Greet” event. They included former Atascadero City Council Member Ellen Beraud, Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin and Paso Robles City Council Member Maria Elena Garcia. The two congressmen took questions, and the Democrats distributed campaign lawn signs to supporters of Jimmy Panetta.

Jimmy Panetta’s father, Leon Panetta, represented San Luis Obispo County in Congress back in the 70’s.