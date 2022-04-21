Paso Robles Roundabout 04.21.2022

So, when are they starting work on the roundabout at Golden Hill and Union roads.

Ditas Esperanza talked with city council about it this week.

She says because of delays for some of the materials they need, work will not begin until August on that roundabout. She says the good news is that it will not start until after the 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park.

That 4th of July celebration is going to be nearby at Barney Schwartz park. Named after the former mayor and owner of KPRL Barney Schwartz.