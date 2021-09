A Taste of Downtown Paso Robles, 2021.

Tomorrow from 11-4 in the downtown area.

You may buy a pass for $25 and that will entitle you to 24 samples from participating restaurants and wine-tasting rooms.

Taste of Downtown Paso Robles tomorrow from 11-4. To buy a pass, call the Paso Robles Main Street Association. You have until four this afternoon.

Again, to buy a pass or get more information call the Paso Robles Main Street Association at (805) 238-4103.