In Local Sports 9.10.2021

The Templeton Eagles host Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria tonight at Mike Curb Field on the campus of Templeton high school. Coach Don Crow says an injury to junior quarterback Noel Brady has sidelined him for the season. The Eagles brought up sophomore Anthony Chaves from the junior varsity. So, sophomore Anthony Chavez will start at quarterback for the Eagles tonight, as they host the Pioneer Valley Panthers of Santa Maria. The Eagles coming off a big win over Liberty of Madera 29-14. You can hear tonight’s Templeton game here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.

The Paso Robles Bearcats traveled to Fresno for a game last night against Sunnyside. The Wildcats beat the Bearcats 25-7, although the game was halted at halftime due to lightning.

The Atascadero Greyhounds played at West Bakersfield last night. West beat the Greyhounds 16-13 last night in a Thursday night game in Bakersfield.

One week from tonight, the Bearcats host the Greyhounds at War Memorial stadium.