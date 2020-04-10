Accident Near Shandon Rest Area 4.10.2020

An accident involving a tractor-trailer rig blocked the eastbound lane of 46 east about one mile east of the Shandon rest area yesterday. The big rig collided with a pick up and overturned around 7:30 yesterday morning. The truck was righted around 10:00 am, but it was unstable and partly resting on a bridge near Lucy Brown road. It stayed in that position into the afternoon hours, as crews tried to ascertain how to remove it.

Traffic backed up in either direction while the CHP enforced one-way traffic control. The big rig was removed and all lanes of highway 46 were reopened at 4:20 yesterday afternoon.

The CHP says only minor injuries were reported in that accident. The driver of one vehicle could not speak English, but indicated he was okay.

The cause is under investigation.