A Paso Robles man arrested after a car crash Sunday afternoon near lake Nacimiento.

41-year-old Bryan Curtis Ketron was driving a dodge charger west bound on Nacimiento Lake Drive around 4 when he lost control of the vehicle. The car flew off the road into an embankment. It flipped several times.

Ketron sustained major injuries in the crash. He was airlifted to Fresno Community Hospital. He was placed under arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.