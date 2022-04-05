Mike Brown Speaks in Atascadero 04.05.2022

In Atascadero last night, COLAB’s Mike Brown spoke to members of the Tea Party and Republican party at the republican headquarters on El Camino Real.

Brown was a county administrative officer for several municipalities including Hartford, Connecticut, Tucson Arizona and Berkeley, California. He says San Luis Obispo county is lucky to have Debbie Arnold on the board of supervisors. He says she’s one of the best elected officials he’s worked with in the past fifty years of public service and now as a watchdog with COLAB (Coalition of Labor Agriculture and Business).

Brown also said that the supervisors today will consider a charter for the county government. He says it allows the supervisors to select a replacement if a supervisor dies or otherwise cannot finish their term. Currently, the governor selects a replacement. That led to the selection of Dawn Ortiz to replace supervisor Adam Hill after he died of a drug overdose. Previously, governor Jerry Brown selected Caren Ray to succeed Paul Texiera, who also died while he was in office. Ray was liberal. Texiera a conservative.

The supervisors meeting gets underway at nine this morning at the county government center.

At last night’s meeting, Mike Brown of COLAB also talked about how increasing petroleum prices are affecting energy collectives like 3CE. One in riverside recently went belly-up. Brown says there’s a reason the county refused to join the energy collective.

More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.