Mid-State Fair Schedule For Thursday, July 25th – 7.25.2025

Now here are some of the events and activities you can enjoy at the mid-state fair today, and through the weekend.

This morning at 8 in the Paso Robles pavilion will be beef showmanship.

Also at 8 in the Hearst equestrian center are country rodeo qualifiers for team roping.

The fair opens at noon today.

At 2:30 pm in the main quad will be a pedal tractor race.

A pacific animal productions show will take the headliner stage at 5 pm.

At 6 pm will be a draft horse demo with Harris Stage Lines in equestrian lane.

From 7 to 8 pm: so you want to be a beekeeper in farm alley.

At 7 pm, will be DNA on the Mission square stage.

Taylor Shines Laser Spectacular will take the 805 Beer Frontier stage at 8 pm.

And in the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30 pm, an evening of music & wine with Don Felder presented by Pacific Premiere Bank.

And this weekend are the last two days of the fair.

Armed Forces Day is Saturday the 26th, with free daily admission with a valid military ID.

The country rodeo finals will be held at 7 pm tomorrow in the Chumash grandstand arena as well.

And on Sunday, July 27th, at 9 am will be a country rodeo in the Hearst equestrian arena, with a monster truck takeover at 7 pm in the Chumash grandstand arena.