Paso Robles Weekly Project Report 7.25.2025

Weekly Project Update JUL25TH

Paso Robles public works has released another weekly project report for ongoing and upcoming projects in the city.

For Creston road, paving operations will resume July 25th. The installation of the traffic signal at Walnut and Bolen drive has begun, and will be in operation when striping has finished in August. Active traffic control will be in place from south River road to Orchard drive during workdays.

For Sherwood water line upgrades, the contractor is working on the final water tie-ins along Santa Fe road over the next few weeks. Traffic control will be in effect.

Work continues for the parking lot on Railroad and 12th street in downtown Paso Robles, expected to finish in December. No parking signs have been posted.

And work for pedestrian improvements at Lewis Flamson continues, expected to finish in October.