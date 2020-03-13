Adam Hill 3.13.2020

Not much new in the strange story of supervisor Adam Hill. On Wednesday, his office was searched by the FBI. Then later Wednesday afternoon, the supervisor was taken to the hospital. Cal Coast News reported that he attempted suicide. The county is not commenting.

County spokesperson Wendy Szentesi confirming that he was taken to the hospital, but said, “As recognition of his right to privacy, we’re not going to answer any questions about his personal health.” Hill is currently chair of the board of supervisors.

Meanwhile, ballots are still being counted in his re-election. He leads challenger Stacy Korsgaden by about 500 votes. The most recent county completed Monday showed Hill in front with 51.3% of the votes.

**UPDATE FROM CAL COAST NEWS**:



SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill under psychiatric watch

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill was released from Arroyo Grande Hospital on Thursday after being placed on a psychiatric hold following an alleged overdose, according to county sources.

A county employee, who asked to be unnamed to protect employment, said medical personnel placed Hill on a 5150 hold following his suspected suicide attempt. California Welfare and Institution Code provides for the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others.